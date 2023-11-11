Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

