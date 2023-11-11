HC Wainwright Trims Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price to $19.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,733,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

