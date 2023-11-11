HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $232.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day moving average is $268.11. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

