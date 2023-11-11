Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.2 %

HLF stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

See Also

