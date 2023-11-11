Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hero Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

