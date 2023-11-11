Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hero Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Hero Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hero Technologies
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.