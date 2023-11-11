Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.45) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($25.92) to GBX 2,350 ($29.01) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.22) to GBX 2,175 ($26.85) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($21.48) to GBX 2,100 ($25.92) in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
