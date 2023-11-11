HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.55.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.