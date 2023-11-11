HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38, reports. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. HubSpot updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.55 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.55 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $428.92 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.50 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day moving average of $494.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.85.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

