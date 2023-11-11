Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

