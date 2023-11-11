Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

