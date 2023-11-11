Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 15th

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, November 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.18 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.