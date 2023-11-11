Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 15th

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, November 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.18 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.