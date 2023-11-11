iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$70.74 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$84.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

