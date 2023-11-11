IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.66. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.18 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IBEX by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

