Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 450.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

