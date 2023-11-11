IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

IDYA opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,859. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

