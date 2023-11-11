IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $61,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $191.72 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.62.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Argus boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

