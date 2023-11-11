IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $428.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

