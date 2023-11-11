Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 16,245 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Couchbase worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $775.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,533 shares of company stock worth $25,412,585. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

