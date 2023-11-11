Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

