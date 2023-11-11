Ieq Capital LLC Buys 576 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,130,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $250,919.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

