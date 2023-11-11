Ieq Capital LLC Buys 627 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.