Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

