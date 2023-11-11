Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 433,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,345 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $506,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $506,043.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,271 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

