Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.