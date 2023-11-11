Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

