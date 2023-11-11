Ieq Capital LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $131.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

