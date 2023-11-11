Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTEB opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

