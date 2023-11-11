Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

