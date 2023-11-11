Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $416,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

MTB opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.