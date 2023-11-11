Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,905 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

