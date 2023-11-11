Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.4 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

