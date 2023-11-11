Ieq Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

DHI stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

