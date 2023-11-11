Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.