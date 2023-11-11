Ieq Capital LLC Sells 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE NVR opened at $6,035.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,921.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,004.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,295.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock worth $12,042,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

