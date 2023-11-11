Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 51.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $218,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 272,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

OKE stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

