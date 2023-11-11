Ieq Capital LLC Sells 199 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $186.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

