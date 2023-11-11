Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,293 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in MetLife by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.