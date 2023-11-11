Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

