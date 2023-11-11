Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 176,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 168,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.