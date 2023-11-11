IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 2.1%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

IHI Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that IHI Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

