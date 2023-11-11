Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Price Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,992,749.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $142,348.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.