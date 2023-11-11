Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45), Briefing.com reports.
Immunovant Price Performance
Immunovant stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,992,749.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $142,348.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
