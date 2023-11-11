Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.94.

TSE:IMO opened at C$77.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.92. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$85.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

