Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

