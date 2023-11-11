Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,094.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $21,094.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 917,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22.

On Monday, August 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 1,213 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $6,380.38.

On Thursday, August 10th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,115 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

