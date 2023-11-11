Insider Buying: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) EVP Purchases $25,092.00 in Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AES Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

