Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.64% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

