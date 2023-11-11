International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $149.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

