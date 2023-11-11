International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.01

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 101000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
International Frontier Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About International Frontier Resources
International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.
