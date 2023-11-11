inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.

Get inTEST alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTT

inTEST Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.