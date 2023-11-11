inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.
inTEST Stock Down 1.9 %
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
