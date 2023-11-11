Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51), reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $240.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.27. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

